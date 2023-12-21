Dexter's Photo Systems, Inc. becomes the new producer of Kodak Professional-branded chemicals

A new licensing deal is taking longtime Dexter chemical manufacturer Photo Systems, Inc. to another level.

Earlier this fall, this business that’s resided in Dexter for 53 years inked a deal to become the new producer for Kodak Professional-branded chemicals. Photo Systems Inc. is a graphic chemical manufacturer, which includes dental x-ray chemistry, printing chemistry and photographic chemistry. It provides clients worldwide with a variety of film-processing chemicals and other processing solutions.

The Sun Times News caught up with Alan Fischer, the CEO of Photo Systems Inc., to ask about this exciting local business news.

“The Kodak license takes the Photo Systems business to another level,” Fischer said. “We will now be exporting all over the world instead of serving just the North American market. Many years ago, we also exported our branded product Unicolor. Now, we will be exporting Kodak chemicals.”

Photo Systems has been in Dexter for over 50 years. photo by Doug Marrin

Fischer said they had indirectly manufactured for the previous licensees of Kodak for the last four years. In September, he said they took over the exclusive license for Kodak Professional Photographic Chemicals.

“These chemicals are used by both amateur and professional photographers who enjoy analogue photography,” according to Fischer. “This segment is growing as Millennials like the tactile feel and look of film photography, much like people enjoy vinyl records.”

Photo Systems became an employee-owned company since January 2023 when Fischer gave the majority share to key employees who have worked with Photo Systems for more than 30 years. It’s located at 7200 Huron River Drive.

Looking ahead, Fischer said “We are just in the ramp up phase since all of the packaging and information had to be changed to reflect Photo Systems as the licensee and manufacturer. We expect to ship our first two export orders this month and more in January.”