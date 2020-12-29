New Peach Moutnain Cell Tower To Be Decided On Next year

Dexter Township will not make a decision on whether or not to allow construction to go ahead on a new 300 foot cell phone tower on Peach Mountain until late next winter.

“To my mind, what we’ve seen tonight is only an introductory” proposal, Planning Commission Vice Chair Marty Straub said.

AT&T is currently using the WUOM tower to cover the area. But Wally Halley, the attorney representing cell phone tower provider TowerCo, say that the aging tower has to be replaced as it is too old to fix. AT&T decided to move to a new tower, proposed to rise to about 300 feet near the Peach Mountain ???? near the current location in the Portage and Base Lakes areas.

The applicants requested that the planning commission table the motion until they could address the concerns brought up by the public during a lengthy public comment section, which the board did unanimously.

Dexter Planning Commission Chair Steve Burch told the Sun Times News via email that in his opinion – and not the opinion of the Planning Commission – “Considering the substantial impact, the proposed tower would have on the views cape of Peach Mountain, I was not surprised at the opposition expressed during the meeting.”

There was also concern about the structure being lit at night. Any structure that is over 200 feet in height requires special permission from the township and has to be lit at night to warn approaching aircraft, according to rules set by the Federal Aviation Authority.

Members of the public objected to how abruptly they felt the process was happening, about how the addition of such a large visible tower would affect the rural character of the area, and whether or not the lot was big enough to accommodate the fall zone. The fall zone is a set area around a tower like the three-sided girder construction tower was proposed, in case of a catastrophic collapse. Residents and board members were not convinced that a collapse – which the applicants said would be highly unlikely – would be far enough away from Stinchfield Woods Road.

At least one member of the public called it a potential eye sore. Residents were also concerned about the possible negative effect on local wetlands habitat and endangered bird species.

TowerCo Central Regional Representative Keith Shepherd said that the height was determined by a Radio Frequency Engineer at AT&T that determined that 300 feet would be the best height for their network’s needs.

Dexter Area Fire Department Fire Inspector Donald Dettling, and Chief Smith both recommend the project go forward in a letter to the board.

AT&T was contacted, but did not give a response as of publication. The Sun Times News will update this story if they give a formal response.

Michigan Radio did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The application to construct the cell phone tower will be brought before the planning commission again at the February 23 meeting.