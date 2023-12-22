Dexter's Bailey Krueger making her dream come true at Central Michigan University

Not taking things for granted as she achieves the dream she’s had since she was little. Dexter student-athlete Bailey Krueger saw her dream come true in signing to attend and play field hockey at Central Michigan University next year.

Krueger said she wasn’t always sure which athletic path she would take, but she’s excited about where things lead next. The Sun Times News caught up with her recently to ask about her signing,

“I’m super excited for next year and I can’t wait,” said Krueger. “Every since I was little I wanted to play a sport in college, but I was always changing my mind which sport it would be. I’m very glad it ended up being field hockey.”

She said she picked Central Michigan because of Coach Jen (Jennifer Johnstone).

“She was exactly the coach I was looking for,” Krueger says. “She sets up and explains a drill and always expects you to give your 100 percent. She holds you to a high standard that she helps you achieve. She also is always reaching out to me over text to stay connected.”

Signing Day. photo courtesy of Dexter Athletics

Making field hockey her sport, she said what motivates her is how lucky she is to be playing field hockey.

“My sophomore year I decided I wanted to play in college, but specifically D1 (Division One) and was working really hard,” Krueger said looking back. “At the start of my junior year I was told I was going have to have brain surgery and the estimated recovery time was six months to a year and some people thought I wouldn’t be able to play sports again, but I ended up coming back and playing in only three. That motivates me to do the best I can everyday and to never take a day that I am healthy enough to play for granted.”

She said she’s had many highlights throughout her time playing field hockey, but two that stand out are winning the state championship back to back and winning the SEC this year.

"It was so amazing and as a team we were all excited for each other,” she said.

Competing as a Dreadnaught, she said she feels really lucky because “we have such an amazing team.”

“We all support each other on and off the field,” Krueger says. “We make it more than a sport, we hangout outside of the sport a lot and are always involved with each other outside of school field hockey season. We also are super lucky with our coaches because they are always supportive, but also give constructive criticism. They motivate us to always do our best.”

Thinking about this help and support, STN asked her if there was anyone in particular she wanted to thank in helping her down this path.

“My Nana is my number one supporter,” Krueger said. “She would text me before every game to say ‘good luck’ and would watch the live stream of every game since she lives far away.”

Bailey Krueger. photo by Mike Williamson