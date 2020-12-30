Dexter Police Report for November 2020

From the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

During the month of November, there were 116 calls for service. During this time 29 traffic stops were made resulting in 8 citations.

Noteworthy events in Dexter City during last month include:

On November 1st, 2020 Deputies investigated a Fraud complaint in the 7600 Block of Grand Street. Unknown suspect(s) fraudulently used the victim company’s credit card to incur charges which had not been made or authorized by the company. There is no suspect(s) or leads at this time.

On November 10th, 2020 Deputies responded to the 500 Block of Coventry Circle for an unresponsive 59-year-old female resident. Deputies investigated the death of the resident which appears to be natural at this time.

On November 15th, 2020 Deputies responded to the area of Jeffords & Main Streets for a report of damaged property and theft. Unknown suspect(s) stole a fish sculpture that was formerly within the Mill Creek Park and damaged a cement statue which was also in the park.

On November 20th, 2020 Deputies responded to the 7200 Block of York Street for a Malicious Destruction of Property Report [MDOP]. Unknown suspect(s) threw beer bottles at the resident’s home causing damage to the siding and a window. There is no suspect(s) or leads at this time.

On November 25th, 2020 Deputies responded to the 7600 Block of Cottonwood Lane for a Hit & Run Private Property Crash Report. An unknown suspect ran into the resident’s garage damaging the same and then fled the scene. There is no suspect(s) or leads at this time.

Calls for Service continue to be dramatically down from the same time last year.