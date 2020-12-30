Dexter Community Update 12-28-20

By Doug Marrin

Below is an abbreviated summation of Dexter’s City Council meeting on December 28, 2020.

City Office Closure: The City Offices will be closed on December 31st and January 1st.

Millennium Place Condos (sited for Grand St across from Grandview Commons): The Mayor, City Manager, and staff had a meeting with DAFD Chief Smith and Fire Inspector Dettling last Friday. Chief Smith agreed to re-review the site plan. The development has been stalled over fire apparatus access points required by code.

Hilltop View Apartments: Avalon Housing has closed on its construction loan and paid its tap fee of $200,000.

Dexter’s Pub: The City issued a zoning compliance permit for a temporary tent behind the Pub for outdoor dining service during the winter months. The Pub will continue to operate its regular outdoor seating area in the front of the building.

3268 Central St Demolition (adjacent to Monument Park): Demolition is complete and staff will inspect the site before issuing final zoning compliance.

Family Barber has relocated to 3219 Main St, Ste. 104. Sheer Bliss and Family Barber will be sharing the space.

Medical Marijuana Caregiver Facility: City Staff continues discussions with the City’s attorney regarding an inquiry from a medical marijuana caregiver about city regulations for a medical marijuana caregiver establishment.

Dollar Tree (in the Dexter Crossings Plaza) is aiming to be open by December 31.

Management Internship: The City has offered the position of Graduate Management Intern to Rebecca Mendelsohn, a Masters of Public Policy student at the University of Michigan’s Ford School. Her first day with the City will be January 4, 2021.

City Meetings: The State has passed legislation allowing municipalities to continue holding only virtual meetings through March 31, 2021.

Power Wellness litigation (updated 12/14/20): Power Wellness is the company that manages the Dexter Wellness Center. The City received notice that the Court of Appeals has scheduled a hearing in this case for early-January 2021. This is the first update on this case in a while. The City received notification in late December 2019 that the Tax Tribunal found that Power Wellness is not eligible to be placed on the tax roll under the user statute. The City will be moving forward with an appeal of this decision. The omitted property petition was filed with the State Tax Commission for the tax year 2017. The Court of Appeals did choose to accept our leave to appeal on the issue of the jurisdiction of the State Tax Commission to decide on our omitted property petition.

Consent Agenda: The Council approved bill and payroll in the amount of $153,786.62 and the 2021 Meeting Calendar Through March 31, 2021

Revised Draft of Conflict of Interest Ordinance: Through discussion, the Council postponed action on the revision until 1) the language could be further clarified, 2) training for City servants could occur, and 3) after a second public hearing.

Dexter Ice Fest Park Use Request: The Council approved the event request with the stipulation of cancelling the live ice carving demonstration out of concern for the crowd it could draw with potential violations of COVID safety protocols. The event is scheduled for January 23 and runs through February 13.

Creation of City Manager Search Committee: The Council approved the formation of a committee consisting of Mayor Shawn Keough, Councilmember Paul Cousins, Councilmember Zach Michels, Public Services Superintendent Dan Schlaff, and Treasurer/Finance Director/Assessor Marie Sherry. Thirty-five applications have been received for the position.

