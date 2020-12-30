Dexter baseball standout looking forward to the next chapter

“Please also welcome Evan Krolewski from Dexter High School in MI to the Golden Grizzlies.”

That’s how Oakland University Baseball announced on Twitter Krolewski’s signing to their college team.

It marked a big moment for Krolewski; one that he’s worked hard to achieve.

A senior at DHS and a standout student-athlete in both baseball (third-baseman) and football (running back), Krolewski said looking back there are some important people who have helped him get to this place. From his parents to his coaches, he said he’s grateful for the support and help he’s received throughout the years.

In addition to the hard work in the classroom, the life of a student-athlete is filled with many practices and games with highlights and challenging moments.

“The biggest help was without a doubt my parents. They made it possible for me to have the privilege to play baseball and travel,” said Krolewski. “I’ve had a lot of coaches that helped boost my game, but the ones that stuck out was my high school coach Mike Penn and my travel coach Alex Trojan.”

In his last year with Dexter schools and athletics, he said it’s tough knowing this chapter in his life is nearly over, but he’s looking forward to the next one and taking with him the lessons and experiences he’s learned.

“Looking back it’s something to smile about,” he said of his time playing sports in Dexter. “In both sports we achieved goals that hasn’t been done or hasn’t been done in awhile.”

Two high school highlights for him include helping Dexter win a baseball district title in 2018 and being selected All-Conference at running back in football.

He said it will be a little sad to leave the Dexter coaching staffs, all of whom have played such an important part in his development. However, he said he’s excited to start the new chapter of his life at Oakland with a new coaching staff and team.

As for college, there were various things to consider in thinking about which one to pick.

In Oakland, Krolewski said he saw the perfect fit for him.

“I signed with Oakland because they were close to home and when I walked around the campus I was comfortable being there,” he said while adding, “The program will be competitive, which can help elevate my game.”

photo by Dexter Athletics