Dexter Dog “Raven” is Oldest Living Great Dane

If you were in his neighborhood, you might find Raven, the 215 pound Great Dane meandering around in his friendly manner - all of the neighbors know him. Dexter Area Regional Chamber of Commerce President Karen Magdich says that her family adopted the “gentle giant” when he was just a pup in January of 2012. The current oldest living Dane according to Guinness is “Freddy” who lives in England and was born in May of 2012. A Danes typical lifespan is 6-7 years old, while Raven is now approaching his 9th birthday in January. Magdich says that the pooch likes sleeping and cruising the neighborhood. “He doesn’t eat as much as you might think, only 4 cups of dog food mixed with some hamburger or chicken”, Magdich comments that “Raven is very spoiled.”

Photos courtesy of Karen Magdich