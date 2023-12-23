Dexter Wrestlers Sweep SEC Tri-Meet

The Dexter wrestling team had another strong showing this week by sweeping a home SEC tri-meet after winning the Ann Arbor Skyline Invitational last week.

The Dreadnaughts took two from Saline54-27 and Skyline 60-13 to improve to 3-1 in the SEC Red.

Five Dreads picked up two wins each on the night.

Matthew Joyce remained undefeated on the season with a pair of pins at 150/157 to lead theDreadnaughts.

David Oliverio and Bradley Schmidt picked up their first career varsity win in the victory over Saline. Photos by Mile Williamson

Photos by Mile Williamson

