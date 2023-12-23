Chelsea Outguns Rival Dexter

An early season rivalry game went all Chelsea’s way as the Bulldogs rolled past Dexter 65-40 Friday night.

The Bulldogs defense was strong from the start, holding the Dreadnaughts to just five first quarter points to take a 12-5 lead after one.

Chelsea continued to control the play in the second with a 21-11 run to push its lead to 33-16 at the half.

Dexter tried to battle back in the third by outscoring the Bulldogs 12-10 to cut the lead to 43-28, but Chelsea would put the game away in the fourth by outscoring the Dreads 22-12.

Jake Stephens had a big night for the Bulldogs with a game-high 24 points.

Joey Cabana added 16 points, while Drew Blanton had a strong all-around game with 12 points Will McCalla chipped in with three points, and Regan Plank six points.

Jack DeMerell led Dexter with 19 points, while Will Simpson grabbed 11 boards for the Dreadnaughts. Garrett Sharp and Marcus Keeler scored six each, Scott Smith four, Jack Meeker three, and Haden Harm two.

Photos by Dawn McCann



