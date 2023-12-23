Dexter Girls Hold Off Rival Chelsea

A strong defensive effort and some key shots helped the Dexter girls’ basketball team bounce back from its first loss of the season and defeat rival Chelsea 36-34 Friday night.

The teams played evenly for most of the first half being tied at seven after one and Dexter leading 15-14 at the half.

The Dreadnaughts built some momentum in the third by outscoring the Bulldogs 15-9 for a 30-23 lead after three. Alena Blumberg and Addison Chase both scored four points in the third to pus the Dreads lead to seven.

Chelsea would try to rally back in the fourth behind six points from Avery Lay, but the Bulldogs could muster just two baskets in the quarter as the Dreadnaughts held on for the win.

Alyssa Gullekson hit a big triple in the fourth, while Heidi Fuchs and Kendall Cabana hit some key free throws down the stretch as the Dreadnaughts held off the Bulldogs.

Fuchs led Dexter with nine points, including 3 for 3 from the line.

Chase and Blumberg added seven points each, while Gullekson hit two triples for six points. Cabana finished with five points and Harper Backus two.

Lay led Chelsea with 13 points and was seven of eight from the free throw line on the night.

Leila Wells chipped in with 10 points, Ella Day nine, and Caroline Knight two.

Photos by Dawn McCann



