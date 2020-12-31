Webster Twp Police Report for November 2020

From the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

During November, there were 121 calls for service (including traffic stops). During this time, a total of 14 traffic stops were made, with 12 citations issued.

Noteworthy events in Webster Township during last month include:

On November 1st, 2020, Deputies were conducting a property check in the 4600 Block of E. Loch Alpine Drive and discovered the vacant building had been re-burglarized. Unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered the Ann Arbor Country Club through a previously damaged door. The building is still abandoned. Nothing was stolen. There is no suspect(s) or leads at this time.

On November 1st, 2020, Deputies responded to the 7600 Block of Purple Martin Way for a harassing/threatening communications complaint. Deputies investigated threatening communications between the complainant and the suspect, who is known to the complainant. It appears it may be a love triangle situation, and all parties have been notified with no criminal charges sought at this time.

On November 4th, 2020, Deputies responded to the 1400 Block of W. Eight Mile Road to investigate a possible child abuse complaint. Deputies concluded this was an unfounded complaint after not finding any evidence of abuse to the victim juvenile.

On November 6th, 2020, Deputies responded to the 8200 Block of Chamberlin Road for a possible missing person report. During the investigation, the 19-year-old subject involved was located and put in contact with her mother. There were no criminal offenses found.

On November 11th, 2020, Deputies responded to the 6800 Block of Walsh Road for an animal bite complaint where the homeowner’s dog bit an Amazon Delivery Driver. The case was referred to the Animal Control Unit with no criminal charges sought.

On November 16th, 2020, Deputies responded to the 7400 Block of Walsh Road for a possible larceny report. Deputies investigated the incident and found it to be a civil dispute between the parties involved with no criminal charges sought.

On November 24th, 2020, Deputies responded to the 1300 Block of W. Eight Mile Road for a Fraud Complaint. The case involves a contract for construction services and has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor for review.

On November 26th, 2020, Deputies investigated a suspicious Incident and possible trespassing in the 8300 Block of Island Lake Road near Jenny’s Market. Deputies investigated the incident and found the possible suspect is known to the owner, and no criminal charges were sought.