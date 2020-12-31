10 Ways the Metroparks Can Turn a Dreary Day into Winter Fun

From the Huron Clinton Metropark Authority

Winter snow may be dragging its heels this year, enough to play in any way, but come it will. When the snow eventually flies deep enough to have fun, our Metroparks are a great place to get out for some fresh air. Here are 10 reasons to make Hudson Mills, Dexter Huron, and the other Metroparks a destination this winter.

Cross-Country Skiing: Swish, swish, swish… that’s the sound of cross-country skis gliding over the snow. You can be a beginner or a long-time skier at your Metroparks. No equipment? – No worries! Some parks even have affordable cross-country ski rentals for the whole family. So, explore the parks in a new way this season.

Hike-Bike Trails: If you want to get outside for a breath of fresh air, your Metroparks Hike-Bike Trails are the place to visit. The paved Hike-Bike Trails are maintained all winter long. That means they are cleared and salted every day for visitors’ safe enjoyment by foot, bike, handcycle, wheelchair, or stroller.

Sledding: Did someone say snow day? Your Metroparks have great sledding hills. Load up the kids and sleds and head out to coast down the hills, making great memories and wearing out the kiddos.

Ice Fishing: Grab your shanty, bucket, pole and bait and head out to your Metroparks for some ice fishing. When ice is thick enough, we provide the perfect place to drop your line in the water and catch some fish.

Views: You won’t find better sunrises or sunsets than at your Metroparks. Winter brings with it the opportunity to catch some pretty amazing beginnings and endings to your day. Think about getting up a little earlier, enjoying a breath of fresh air, a cup of coffee, and watching the sun rise at your Metroparks. You won’t be disappointed!

Winter views of the mighty Huron River such as this one at Hudson Mills have their own kind of austere beauty.

Wildlife: Your Metroparks have busy wildlife all season long. From deer to birds to squirrels, you can come out and catch our wildlife at work in the winter foraging for food, enjoying a sunshine break or gather items to reinforce their homes. Pack your camera or your binoculars and see for yourself.

Hiking: Taking a winter hike gets the blood pumping and lets you view a favorite trail in a new season. With over 250 miles of trails, you can get your blood pumping, take in the sights and enjoy winter on a favorite - or new - trail.

Programs: The Metroparks interpretive staff is ready to take you on an educational adventure in winter! From evening owl prowls to tracking hikes to bonfire chats, you can come out and enjoy a program in winter and learn something new too. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. The online calendar at metroparks.com provides the most accurate and up to date information.

Farm Centers: Just because the cold weather and snow have hit, doesn’t mean your Metropark Farm Centers close. Come on out to the Farm at Kensington Metropark or Wolcott Mill Metropark and see what our resident animals are doing this season. They love getting visitors!

Fat Tire Biking: Ever seen a bike whose tires just seemed extra-wide, or “fat”. Then you may have seen a fat tire bike. They are made for crossing snow-covered mountain bike trails, so the sport doesn’t have to end when the snow flies. Trolley Trails at Stony Creek Metropark offers an unmatched experience even in winter.

No special equipment needed to enjoy the winter. Paved trails are cleared of snow and maintained for a walk or a run.

Whether you are with your family sledding or you are out for a winter jog or catching the sunlight reflect off freshly fallen snow, your Metroparks is the place to make memories that will last a lifetime – all year long.

Explore winter activities, trails, and more at Metroparks.com.

All photos courtesy of HCMA