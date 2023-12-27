Dexter's Brooke Alexander signs with the University of Michigan

From academics to the energy of the field hockey team, Dexter student-athlete Brooke Alexander believes the University of Michigan is the right fit for her.

The Sun Times News (STN) connected with Alexander, a standout field hockey player at Dexter High School, after she recently signed to attend and compete for the University of Michigan. Alexander was part of the state championship teams at DHS.

“I’m really excited about it!” Alexander said of signing with U of M. “Ever since I could remember I have always dreamed of playing collegiately in college, so this is a big dream coming true!”

On signing day. photo courtesy of Dexter Athletics

She said she picked Michigan because of its “amazing academics and school spirit!” and she also “loved the energy of the team and coaches when I visited.”

Before things get going at the college level, Alexander did say she has decided to take a gap year next year to go play field hockey in England for a year.

Looking back over her high school career, Alexander said she loved her two years of being a Dreadnaught. Her big highlight from this past season was winning the SEC conference. As her reasoning, she said play in the SEC was harder competition than at States because the conference is a combination of teams from D1 and D2. She said it felt super rewarding to win it.

“This team truly felt like a family,” she said of Dexter Field Hockey. “I also loved how everyone showed up to play every day.”

This sentiment was echoed in who she cites as being a big help and support for her along this journey. STN asked her if there was anyone in particular she wanted to thank.

“I want to thank my coaches and teammates for constantly pushing me to be the best player and teammate,” Alexander said. “I also want to give a special shout out to my mom because she has been my biggest support throughout this process.”

photo by Mike Williamson