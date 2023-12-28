Slow Start Dooms Dexter Girls’ Against Blissfield

A slow start and a huge free throw discrepancy doomed the Dexter girls’ basketball team in a 51-43 loss to last seasons Division 3 state runner-up Blissfield at the Michigan Hardcourt Classic in Romulus Thursday.

The Dreadnaughts scored just 10 first half points as the Royals jumped out a 21-10 halftime lead.

Alena Blumberg scored eight of the Dreads ten points in the half before Dexter would start to heat up in the second half.

The difference in the game was from the charity stripe where Blissfield went to the line 36 times and made 25 in the game, while Dexter went to the line just 11 times, making five.

Dexter would outscore the Royals 13-11 in the third behind six points from Addison chase to cut the lead to 32-23.

The fourth quarter became a foul fest as Blissfield went to the line 22 times and making 14 to hold off the Dreadnaughts.

Blumberg scored eight and Chase seven in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to offset the Blissfield free throw shooting parade.

Dexter was led by Blumberg with 19 points.

Chase finished with 13, all in the second half for the Dreads. Heidi Fuchs chipped in with seven, Addy Wylie and Harper Backus two each.

The Dreads fell to 5-2 overall and will return to action Friday January 5 when they host Hamtramck.