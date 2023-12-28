Dexter Knocks Off Southfield A & T in Overtime

Photo by TJ Kelley- Inside Prep Sports

The Dexter boys' basketball team held off a late rally and used a big run in overtime to snap a three game skid after knocking off Southfield A & T in OT at the Motor City Roundball Classic in Ferndale Thursday.

Jack DeMerell score eight in the first quarter to give the Dreadnaughts a 15-13 lead after one.

The Dreads would take control in the second by outscoring A & T 16-9 for a 31-22 halftime lead, but Southfield would tally in the second half.

A & T outscored the Dreads 16-12 in the third to cut the Dreads lead to 43-38 and Dexter went cold in the fourth with just seven points and the game was tied at 50 after regulation.

The Dexter offense came to life in the overtime period and the defense clamped down on A & T, allowing just three points.

Scott Smith scored five points in the overtime period that saw eight different Dreads score as they pulled away with a 17-3 run for the win.

Smith finished with 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds and was named the MVP of the game.

Jack Meeker led Dexter with 12 points, while DeMerell finished with 11.

Ben Murphy added eight points and Marcus Keeler seven. Sammy Koch chipped in with five points, Will Simpson five, Garrett Sharp four, Andrew Boydston three, and Haden Harm two.

The Dreadnaughts evened their record at 3-3 on the season and will return to action Saturday when they will face Okemos at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit at noon.