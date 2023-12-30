The Fillmore in Dexter is closing

The Fillmore Bar & Grill is closing out 2023 by closing its doors for the final time.

A note on the door announced the closing. Left on the front door, it said, "Saturday is our last day of business. Come say bye!”

And then on its Facebook page, the restaurant posted the following message on Dec. 30:

“Today will be our last day. We will be open from 2-8pm. If you decide to dine with us please know we will be in progress of running ourselves out of food and beverage options throughout the day and evening.”

“If you have a gift card and would like a refund please stop by tonight and we will refund your card by check. Please note the card must be present.

“For those who can't make it this evening please mail your gift card with a return address and we will mail a check.”

“Our mailing address is:

7954 Ann Arbor Street

Dexter MI, 48130”





The restaurant, formerly known as Terry B’s, was bought by Coley and Nicole O'Brien in the summer of 2017. O’Brien is also the owner of A&W in Dexter. With deep ties to Dexter, the O’Briens put new investment into it along with a new name as the Fillmore and featured a new menu and food options.

For a long time, the building was Cousins Heritage Inn, which was established by Paul and Pat Cousins in 1984. They operated it until 2001.

This story will be updated once more information is known.