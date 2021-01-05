Zingerman’s Cornman Farms Announces New Virtual Classes and Workshops

The farm is offering cooking classes, wine tastings, workshops and more over the winter months

WHAT: Zingerman's Cornman Farms, an event venue, culinary destination and picturesque farm outside of Ann Arbor, Michigan, is excited to announce their new winter virtual event series. The farm is offering everything from wine tastings and floral workshops to cooking classes with their Executive Chef and Founder, Kieron Hales. Tickets are now open for January classes, with more to come in February and March. Ticket prices range from $35 to $125. Please see a description of January classes below.

1. Virtual Cooking Class: How To Roast a Chicken (and Make It Last All Week)

Date & Time: Friday, January 15 from 5:30-7:00pm

Cost: $40 per ticket

Ticket Link: Click here

Description: In this class, Chef Kieron will walk you through how to prepare a beautifully roasted chicken that is sure to impress any guest! You'll walk away knowing how to brine, break down, and roast your chicken, as well as a handful of recipes to use each part of the bird. Not to mention, you'll know all of Chef Kieron's tips and tricks to ensuring that both your white and dark meat are cooked to perfection. The last 15 to 20 minutes of class are reserved for you to ask any follow up questions and chat with Chef Kieron! This is a fully digital class - no ingredients or pick up included. You will receive a Zoom link with instructions for how to log in prior to class.

Each ticket includes:

A pre-recorded "do ahead" video with Chef Kieron showing you how to brine your chicken 24 hours prior to the live event

Hands-on virtual cooking class learning how to break down the chicken, make your marinade and aromatics, and roast in the oven

A digital shopping list of ingredients so you can follow along

Demonstration of how to use your wings and thighs in a chicken cacciatore recipe, otherwise known as the hunter's stew

Digital recipe cards for how to use each part of the chicken throughout the week

2. Virtual Cooking Class with Kids: MLK Day Pancake Breakfast

Date & Time: Monday, January 18 from 10:00-11:30am

Cost: $35 per ticket (serves 4)

Ticket Link: Click here

Description: This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, let's help your little ones learn their way around the kitchen! Chef Kieron will teach you how to make top notch pancakes, both savory and sweet, as well as how to turn your leftover batter into cupcakes! You will receive a Zoom link and have the opportunity to ask Chef Kieron questions as we work through the recipes. The last 15 to 20 minutes of class are reserved for you to ask any follow up questions and chat with Chef Kieron!

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., we will be donating 10% of every ticket to The Conscious Kid - a group focused on providing anti-racist children's books by advocating for their importance in childhood education in classrooms across the United States.

Class includes:

One pound of Cornman Farms pancake mix (serves 4)

Four reusable silicone cupcake cups

Printed recipe cards for sweet and savory pancakes, as well as how to turn them into cupcakes

A shopping list of ingredients so you can follow along

Pick up at Cornman Farms (8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter, MI) on Sunday, January 17th from 10:00am-12:00pm.

3. Virtual Wine Tasting: Wines of Italy

Date & Time: Friday, January 29 from 5:30-6:30pm

Cost: $60

Ticket Link: Click here

Description: We are partnering with Elisa Weber-Saintin, founder of Little Guy Wine Company, to host a series of very special wine tasting classes!

Italy is home to 300+ native grape varieties and as many wine types as there are Italian dialects. It’s a great place to begin to explore some new wines, step slightly out of your comfort zone and learn about what makes Italian wine so darn delicious. In this class, you will taste 3 wines (5 ounces each) and Elisa will talk you through the wines themselves as well as teach you about the mechanics of wine tasting, answering any questions along the way. This event will be casual, yet informative and engaging. A presto!

Each ticket includes:

Three glasses of wine (5 ounces each): Le Calcinaie Vernaccia di San Gimignano, Tuscany 2019 FUSO21 Walter Massa Barbera, Piedmont 2019 Salustri Ciliegiolo, Tuscany 2018

Wine tasting worksheets

Lesson and Q&A with Elisa Weber-Saintin

Pick up at Cornman Farms (8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter, MI) on Friday, January 29 from 2:00-5:00pm.

4. Great British Baking: Afternoon Crumpets and Tea Virtual Cooking Class

Date & Time: Sunday, January 31 from 1:00-3:00pm

Cost: $125 (on sale for $100 until end of year)

Ticket Link: Click here

Description: Welcome to afternoon crumpets and tea! In this Great British Baking class, our very own Brit, Chef Kieron, will teach you to make proper crumpets, strawberry, black pepper and rosemary jam, port and pear compote, and of course, the perfect cup of tea. Additionally, you'll receive a scrumptious jar of Cornman Farms clotted cream and honey butter to spread atop your finished crumpets, as well as a strainer for your loose leaf tea. We will reserve 15 to 20 minutes at the end of class for you to ask any follow up questions and chat with Chef Kieron.

Each ticket includes:

All ingredients necessary for to make crumpets, jam, and compote

Housemade clotted cream and honey butter from Cornman Farms

Tea selection: scarlett, vanilla english breakfast, and bi lo chun green tea

Printed recipe cards

A strainer for your loose leaf tea

Pick up at Cornman Farms (8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter, MI) on Sunday, January 31 from 9:00am-12:00pm.

5. Virtual Floral Arrangements Workshop with Wildscape Floral Co.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 31 from 4:00-5:00pm

Cost: $85

Ticket Link: Click here

Description: Create a cheerful sunny centerpiece to brighten up your home this winter! Chelsea Hohn from Wildscape Floral Co. will teach you how to create an artful, long lasting arrangement with fresh florals using sustainable techniques and tips. By the end of the workshop, you’ll have a beautiful centerpiece as well as the skills to create one in the future on your own!

Each ticket includes one floral kit and one Cornman Farms take-and-bake chocolate runny cake. Materials needed: Sharp scissors or clean garden shears and fresh water.

Pick up at Cornman Farms (8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter, MI) on Sunday, January 31 from 12:00pm-3:00pm.

WHERE: Remote, participants will receive a Zoom link prior to the class. Some classes require participants to pick-up ingredients/materials at the farm on a designated day and time.

PRICE: Tickets range from $35 to $125.