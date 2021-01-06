Renovation Continues at Gordon Hall in Dexter

From the Dexter Area Historical Society

The Dexter Area Historical Society has made progress throughout 2020 to restore Gordon Hall, the home that Judge Samuel Dexter constructed in 1843. DAHS cancelled their usual public activities during 2020 due to the pandemic. However, work on the facility continues, albeit at a slower pace.

To help finance that continued work, DAHS has launched a Holiday Campaign to raise $25,000 in support of the further renovation of Gordon Hall. In the beginning, generous donors committed $10,000 and challenged supporters to use their gifts as inspiration for others to contribute the balance of $15,000 needed to reach the goal. As of Christmas, DAHS is halfway there, having raised almost $8000. Gifts received by the end of January will qualify for the match. Anyone who wishes to contribute to this effort can send a check to the Dexter Area Historical Society at 3443 Inverness in Dexter, 48130. Donations using Paypal may be made using the DONATE button on dexterhistory.org.

Last summer, Gordon Hall’s wood deck and stone foundation on the west porch were restored, completing five years of work to bring that side of the house back to its original configuration. On the inside, we added three beautiful new bathrooms, a welcome enhancement that will be appreciated by everyone who visits. The milk house, a small outbuilding that was added around 1850, also received a significant upgrade. A new set of steps was built that makes the cellar accessible, and the entire structure was cleaned up to prepare it as a site for additional activities during public events at Gordon Hall.

DAHS is looking forward to returning to its usual schedule of year-round activities at the Dexter Area Museum and Gordon Hall in the near future. In the meantime, you can contact DAHS for more information at dexmuseum@aol.com or 734-426-2519.