Dexter Pulls Away from Toledo Woodward 60-46

The Dexter basketball team used a big second half and a strong all-around game from multiple players to pull away for a 60-46 win over Toledo Woodward Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts played well early but missed several easy shots and fell behind 10-8 after one quarter.

Dexter opened the second with a 5-0 run to take a 13-10 lead, but Woodward answered with four straight to take a 14-13 lead.

Scott Smith scored six straight and sparked a 9-2 run to close the half and give the Dreads a 22-16 lead.

After struggling in the first half, both teams came out firing in a fast paced third period. Six different Dreads scored in the quarter to help Dexter outscore the Polar Bears 20-13 to push the lead to 42-29 after three.

The Dreads lead would grow to 20 in the fourth, but Woodward kept fighting and would get back within ten, but Dexter held them off for the win.

“We were happy to see everyone get involved and start settling in and playing the way we love to see,” Coach Jason Rushton said.

Smith led the Dreadnaughts with 16 points, including 11 in Dexters run in the second and third quarters. He also grabbed six rebounds and had four assists.

Jack DeMerell added 14 points, six assists, and four rebounds.

Nine Dreads scored in the game. Marcus Keezer finished with six points, while Ben Murphy and Jack Richards had five each. Andrew Boydston had a big second half underneath and finished with four points, while Garrett Sharp also had four. Jack Meeker and Will Simpson also scored three each for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts dropped a 61-54 decision to Jackson.

Dexter led 22-20 at the break after holding the Vikings to just four points in the second quarter, but Jackson would rebound and outscore the Dreads 23-9 in the third to take a 43-31 lead into the fourth.

The Dreads tried to battle back in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as Jackson held on.

“We battled but dug ourselves too big of a hole in the third quarter,” Rushton said.

DeMerell led Dexter with 16 points, four assists, and three steals.

Jack Meeker added 10 points, while Sharp chipped in with seven. Murphy, Simpson and Haden Harm scored five each, Richards three, and Smith and Boydston two each.

Photos by Mike Williamson