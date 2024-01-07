Dexter Hockey Picks Up Pair of OT Wins

The Dexter hockey team came off the holiday break in a big way with a pair of overtime wins to improve to 4-8 overall on the season.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by taking out Troy United 3-2 in overtime Wednesday night.

Troy opened the scoring in the first period and it would stay that way until the final minute of the second period when Austn Hutchison took a crossing pass and lifted it into the net to tie the game at 1-1 after two periods.

Jeremy Schroeder put Dexter on top with 1:49 left in the third when he deflected a shot by Cameron Enyedy that trickled across the line to put the Dreads up 2-1.

Troy tied the game up less than a minute later when they knocked home a crossing pass to make it 2-2 and send the game into overtime.

Dexter would win it 2:16 into overtime when Schroeder fought for the puck along the boards and made a move toward the net and lifted a shot into the top of the net for the game winner.

Dawson Waddington, Enyedy, and Jack Dubuque picked up assists for the Dreads.

Cade Stock stopped 28 of 30 shots in net for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts made it two straight wins with another 3-2 win over Ann Arbor Huron Saturday night.

Schroeder put the Dreads on top with just over four minutes left in the first when Dexter took advantage of a delay penalty call by pulling the goalie and an extra man on the ice when Schroeder wristed one in from the left side for a 1-0 lead.

Huron tied it up in the second but less than a minute later Schroeder found the net again to put Dexter back on top 2-1.

The game would be tied at two when Huron scored early in the third and it stayed that way until the overtime period.

Dexter would score the game winner just 30 seconds into overtime when Cameron Lippert passed back to the blue line and Hutchison took the pass and lifted a shot toward the net that made its way past the goaltender and into the net to make the final 3-2.

Stock picked up the win in net for the Dreadnaughts.