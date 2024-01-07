Dexter Swim and Dive Sweeps Bedford

The Dexter swim and dive team moved to 2-0 in the SEC Red with a 143-40 victory over Bedford last week.

The Dreadnaughts won all 12 events, including top three sweeps in four events.

Matthew Resende picked up four wins to lead the Dreadnaughts. He earned wins in the 200 IM and 500 free and was part of the winning 200 medley with Anthony Kopinski, Dylan O’Connor, and Lucas Coy.

Kopinski was also in on four wins for Dexter. He won the 50 free and 100 breast and was part of the winning 400 free relay along with Jak Haidl, Owen Ragnes, and Owen Dauw.

Dauw picked up wins in the 100 fly and 100 back, O’Connor won the 100 free, and Felix Davis diving.

Dexter finished 5th at the prestigious Spartan Invite in Battle Creek that featured several Division 2 state-ranked teams.

O’Connor earned a second-place finish in the 500 free with a state qualifying time, while Haidl also qualified for state in the 500 free with a third-place finish.

Kopinski was 5th in the 100 back and part of the 200 medley relay team that finished fifth and qualified for state along with Coy, Resende, and Jude Smith. He was also part of the 400 free relay that finished fifth with Resende, Ragnes, and Smith.

Dauw was sixth in the 500 free, Liam MacNeil sixth in the 500 free, and O’Connor eighth in the 200 free.

Photos by Dawn McCann



