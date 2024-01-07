Dexter Wrestlers Third at Flint Southwestern Inv.

Photos provided by Nicole Kletzka

Another strong showing for the Dexter wrestling team as the Dreadnaughts earned a third-place finish at the Flint Southwestern Legends Invitational Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 127 points in the meet won by North Branch with 188.

Will Kletzka was named the MVP for the lower weight classes after winning the 120-pound weight class with a 4-0 record and improved to 16-3 on the season.

Matthew Joyce picked up his 100th career win with a 13-2 win in the championship match. Joyce remained perfect on the season at 19-0 after going 5-0 Saturday.

Sean White earned a second-place finish at 175 after going 2-1 on the day and improved to 14-4 on the season.

Casey Clark had a busy day and improved to 15-5 on the season after going 5-1 and finishing third at 144.

Others earning points but not placing for the Dreads were Kyle Gerharter 2-2 at 132, David Olivero 1-2 at 132, Tucker Godfrey 2-2 at 138, Bradley Schmidt 1-2 at 150, Anthony Delarca 3-2 at 157, and Sam Burgos 2-2 at 285.