Dexter High's Field Hockey Team Honored by City for State Championship

The Dexter High School Women's Field Hockey Team was recognized by the City of Dexter for its powerful performance, culminating in a D2 state title this past fall.

At the January 8, 2024, city council meeting, Mayor Keough read a proclamation celebrating the Dreadnaught’s outstanding season that boasted a record of 20-1-2. The team smothered its opponents in the playoffs, not allowing a single goal in four playoff games.

Dexter opened the playoffs by beating St. Catherine 8-0, advancing to dominate East Grand Rapids 8-0. Dexter then took down Detroit Country Day 7-0 in the semifinals and Chelsea in the finals 3-0.

The proclamation reads:

“CITY OF DEXTER PROCLAMATION

“WHEREAS, the Dexter High School Women's Field Hockey Team had a stellar season, boasting an impressive 20-1-2 overall record; and

“WHEREAS, the team showcased their dedication to excellence, earning back-to-back state championships, clinching their fifth school title in the 2023 D2 Championship; and

“WHEREAS, the team's extraordinary performance throughout the season underscored their hard work and team spirit, spearheaded by captains Emily-Kate Covert and Marissa Skinner; and

“WHEREAS, the team's unrelenting diligence resulted in well-earned victories over St. Catherine, East Grand Rapids, and Detroit County Day in the playoffs, where they notably kept opponents scoreless; and

“WHEREAS, in the state championship against rivals Chelsea, the team emerged triumphant with a decisive 3-0 victory, showcasing their resilience and steadfast focus; and

“NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, on behalf of the Dexter City Council, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Dexter High School Women's Field Hockey Team for their outstanding accomplishments. This triumph not only fills our community with immense pride, but also serves as an inspiration for future generations of athletes to aspire to greatness.

“This Proclamation is hereby delivered on the 8th day of January 2024.

“Shawn W. Keough, Mayor”

