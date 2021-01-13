Fire leaves a Webster Township home a total loss

A fire on January 11 in Webster Township left a house totally devastated, but thankfully there were no injuries.

The Dexter Area Fire Department got the call around 8:33 p.m. that Monday night, according to Fire Chief Robert Smith of the DAFD. The house fire was at 9909 Hermitage Way Road, which is near the Cackleberry Airport and Mast Road, just off of Strawberry Lake Road.

“It was a single family dwelling that started as a chimney fire and spread through the house,” Smith told The Sun Times News on January 13.

He said the fire had a significant start before fire department's arrival. There were no injuries, but Smith said the house was a total loss.

As for the response from the firefighters, Smith said it was good overall. He said ice and water supply was a bit of an issue, “but the crews performed well.”

The DAFD also got some important mutual aid support from the Hamburg, Putnam, Scio, Northfield, Green Oak Fire Departments as well as from HART (Helping Area Response Teams), the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office and Huron Valley Ambulance.