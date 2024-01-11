In the year of Dexter’s Bicentennial, Gordon Hall has been standing proudly on the hill overlooking our town for 181 of Dexter’s 200 years. This grand old house was completed in 1843 by the town’s founder, Judge Samuel Dexter. It is now owned by the Dexter Area Historical Society (DAHS), who plans to restore it to a state worthy of the historic mansion.

Last November, a group of Gordon Hall supporters offered to match every dollar donated for the historic manor’s restoration up to $15,000. DAHS took the group up on its offer and set a goal to raise $50,000 for renovations. The deadline for this year’s Holiday Campaign in Support of Gordon Hall is January 31, 2024, and we are closing in on that goal.

Much restoration work at Gordon Hall has already been completed, including removal of the aluminum siding, restoration of the building’s exterior, restoration of the porch on the west side, and unearthing of the original flooring on the main floor. Other projects have been completed in order to improve public access to this wonderful place, including addition of a ramp for handicap access and installation of modern bathrooms.

Our current restoration project falls in that latter category. It will upgrade the electrical service to the house to make it ready to install a modern heating and cooling system and a lift. Go to dexterhistory.org to see a more complete description of this project. The work is being completed in partnership with local companies Phoenix Contractors Inc, AF Smith Electric Inc, and Hopkins Burns Design Studio. It has been funded in part by the generous contributions that we received during last year’s Holiday Campaign, and in part by a grant from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC). MACC funding makes a significant impact in Washtenaw County’s arts and culture world every year, and we are grateful and proud to highlight their contribution to the restoration of Gordon Hall.

All donations to DAHS for the Gordon Hall fund go toward the ultimate goal of restoring this grand old building to its original condition. As of 1/10/24, the 2024 Holiday Campaign has raised almost $43,000 of the $50,000 goal. If you would like to donate, you have until January 31st to help put us over the top and help fund next year’s restoration project! To donate using a credit card, you can visit the DAHS website at www.dexterhistory.org and click the DONATE button, or you can write a check. Make it to DAHS and note “Gordon Hall restoration” on the memo line. Then mail it to DAHS 3443 Inverness Street Dexter, MI 48130. If you have already donated, we thank you for your support of DAHS and Dexter’s historic home. Together, we will make this wonderful building a showcase for our town and our history.