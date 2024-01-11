The annual Dexter Ice Fest expects to be a fun one

The Dexter Ice Festival should be another good one with nearly 100 ice sculptures set to go on display in downtown.

Scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, in downtown Dexter at Monument Park, this event has become an annual fun time for all attendees. The Sun Times News connected with event organizer Lisa Teahen to ask her about this year’s ice fest and what makes it so special and fun.

“I think what makes this such a special event is the community support, we have 100 different businesses that are sponsoring an ice sculpture this year,” she said. “We have a lot of creative ice sculptures; it's a family friendly event that allows families something fun to do during winter time. It also brings our community together, making new fun memories.”

She said the talent from Ice Dreams, who carve each ice sculpture, is another reason because they have helped the event to grow. There will be 97 different ice sculptures this year.

“They are extremely talented and have gone above and beyond our expectations,” she said of Ice Dreams.

With many more businesses involved this year, the event will have live demos (which get started around 10 a.m.), hot cocoa, cookies, and s'mores. Attendees can also expect to see a dragon and a classic car recognizing Dexter’s bicentennial year. In addition, fans of Barbie and Taylor Swift might also be interested in visiting the ice fest.

As the main sponsors, Aubree’s and the Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce work together to organize and put on this event for the community.

The weather is forecast to be appropriate that day for ice sculptures, so mark the calendar and head to downtown Dexter for the 2024 Ice Festival.