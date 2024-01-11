Welcome to Dexter

Dexter has a new sign and it all came about through community partnership.

Located on Baker Road, the welcome sign went up last month. To learn more, the Sun Times News connected with the Dexter Lions Club, who played a big part in making it happen.

Lions Club member Terry Walters, speaking on behalf of the club, said the Lions have been working for the past six months to replace the community sign that is at Bates School on Baker Road as you enter town.

He said, “The old sign was rusting and needed repair.”

The Lions Club and Dexter Community Schools shared in the cost of having a new sign done.

Walters said Lions Club member Dave Steptoe was in charge of the project. Steptoe worked to contact the churches and organizations that were on the sign while also doing a lot of the prep work in preparation for its placement. The DCS maintenance staff put it up. Each church donated to have their name printed on the sign.

“It was finally installed on December 21st,” Walters said. “Take time to look at the sign when you come into Dexter. Thank you to everyone who helped with the community sign.”