Dexter Wrestlers Sweeps Home SEC Tri-Meet

The Dexter wrestling team picked up two more SEC wins with a home sweep of Ypsilanti and Pinckney Thursday night. The Dreadnaughts defeated the Pirates 57-16 and the Grizzlies 40-26.

Matthew Joyce went 2-0 to remain undefeated on the season. He picked up a big win over Drake Hurley of Pinckney who is ranked 14th

in D2.

Will Kletzka continued his strong wrestling of late with two more wins for Dexter.

Sean White, Sullivan Hines, and Casey Clark also went 2-0 on the night for the Dreads.

The Dreadnaughts will host the Al Ritt Invitational Saturday.