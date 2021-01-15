Update on Dexter’s City Manager Search

From Mayor Keough

Dexter’s Mayor Keough updated the search to fill the City Manager position in his report to the City Council at its January 11, 2021, meeting.

“At the December 28, 2020, City Council meeting, City Council formed a City Manager Search Committee. The Committee will consist of Council members Paul Cousins and Zach Michels, along with Senior City staff members Marie Sherry and Dan Schlaff, as well as myself. This will be a transparent committee and we will be keeping the other members of Council aware of any discussions that are had.

“At this point, Marie Sherry is in the process of getting the packets of applications ready for the committee members to review. Please understand that we will not be releasing any names of applicants at this early point in the process to protect the confidentiality of those that have applied without telling their current employer. As the process unfolds, it will be necessary to share names of finalists and we will get permission from those that make it to that point to public share their names.

“So far, we have received 38 applications for the City Manager position and I expect the committee to begin looking at the applications by the beginning of next week (if not sooner). Thank you to Marie Sherry for her professionalism in keeping all of this information organized and available for the committee to use.”

Mayor Keough’s entire report can be found in the City Council packet.