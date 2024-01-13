Dexter Swim and Dive Beats Skyline for First Time in Over a Decade

The Dexter swim and dive team came up with one of its biggest dual meet wins in several years after beating Ann Arbor Skyline 97-88 in a battle of D2 state-ranked teams.

The win over the Eagles was the first for Dexter since 2012-2013 and improved the Dreadnaughts to 3-0 in the SEC Red and 6-0 overall on the season.

With just three first-place finishes, the Dreadnaughts used their depth to pull out the win over the Eagles.

Dexter earned nine second place finishes to go along with nine third-place finishes in the meet.

Matthew Resende picked up a win in the 100 fly and was part of the winning 200 free relay team with Lucas Coy, Steven Merz, and Owen Ragnes.

Coy also picked up a win in the 100 breast for Dexter.

Dylan O’Connor was second in the 200 free and 500 free races, while Resende was second in the 50 free and part of the 200 medley relay that finished second with Jude Smith, Coy, and Ragnes.

Liam MacNeil was second in the 200 IM, third in the 500 free, and part of the 400 free relay that finished second along with Dane Lee, Eric Smaby, and Jack Haidl.

Haidl was second in the 100 breast, Felix Davis second in diving, and Smith second in the 100 free.

Third-place finishes went to Owen Dauw in the 200 free and 100 fly, Smaby the 200 IM, Ragnes 100 free, and Smith 100 back.