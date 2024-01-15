Academic achievement for college students from Dexter and Grass Lake

Congratulations to these local college students for their academic achievement.

Dominic Sortor of Dexter was named to the Dean's list at Miami University for the 2023 fall semester.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within their division for the fall semester 2023 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic performance.

Molly McCormick, also of Dexter, was named to the Fall 2023 University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences Dean's List. In the school’s announcement, they said this accomplishment is a sign of “Molly's hard work and commitment to learning.” Her major is Biology.

More than 1,900 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall College of Arts and Sciences Dean's List. Students on the Dean's List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.6 GPA for the semester.

Samantha Caldwell of Grass Lake made the President's List for the fall 2023 semester at the University of the Cumberlands, which is one of the largest private universities in Kentucky.

Cumberlands’ Office of Academic Affairs at University announced the students eligible for the President's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.