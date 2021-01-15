Dexter's Lily Witte Repeats as D2 Diving State Champion

Dexter's Lily Witte repeated as the Division 2 Girls Diving State Champion by running away with the title at Grand Rapids Northview Friday night.

Witte set a new Division 2 state record with a score of 486.95, beating the old record of 485.20 that was set in 2015.

She beat out second place Caroline Li of Okemos by 39.45 points.

Elysa Grossman finished 5th with 367.55 and Vivian Kinnard 7th with 358.45 to also earn D2 All-State Honors.

It is the second straight year that all three made the medal stand and earned All-State honors for the Dreadnaughts.