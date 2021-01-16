Dexter Girls Swim and Dive Tenth at D2 State Finals

Powered by a state champion and two all-state finishes in diving, the Dexter girls swim and dive team earned a tenth-place finish at the Division 2 state finals at Grand Rapids Northview Saturday.

Dexter finished with 98 points in the meet that was won by Birmingham Seaholm.

Lily Witte repeated as the Division 2 Girls Diving State Champion by running away with the title at Grand Rapids Northview Friday night.

Witte set a new Division 2 state record with a score of 486.95, beating the old record of 485.20 that was set in 2015.

She beat out second place Caroline Li of Okemos by 39.45 points.

Elysa Grossman finished 5th with 367.55 and Vivian Kinnard 7th with 358.45 to also earn D2 All-State Honors.

It is the second straight year that all three made the medal stand and earned All-State honors for the Dreadnaughts and gave Dexter a lot of points to start the weekend.

Hailee Waters had a big day by medaling in four events. She earned 11th place finishes in the 200 and 500 free races, was part of the 200 free relay that finished 12th along with Marea Balcom, Lily Witte, and Emma Sortor; and was part of the 400 free relay team that finished 10th along with Balcom, Lauren Witte, and Madi Matos.

Lauren Witte also medaled with a 13th place finish in the 100 back. Witte was also part of the 200-medley relay team that medaled with an 11th place finish along with Delaney Parker, Sortor, and Lily Witte.

Also competing for the Dreadnaughts were Matos who finished 24th in the 100 back, Sortor 18th in the 100 fly, and Parker 23rd in the 100 breast.