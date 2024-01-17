Early voting for Dexter Township residents and others around Michigan

Just a heads up for voters in Dexter Township and around Washtenaw County, there are some changes when it comes to casting your ballot.

Dexter Township voters have an upcoming vote on Feb. 27 with the renewal of the township Public Safety Millages.

The changes or better yet additions in voting happened with the passing of Proposal 2. It gave voters the flexibility to cast their vote early in all elections. Dexter Township is combining with other area municipalities for early voting.

Dexter Township Supervisor Karen Sikkenga told the Sun Times News that “Dexter Township and other residents should know that Prop 2 has resulted in changes in the election process. Most notably, anyone can vote in person for nine days prior to the election, and have their votes tallied on the spot just as they would on Election Day.”

Dexter Township residents can vote early at Sylvan Township Hall (18027 W Old Hwy 12, Chelsea, MI 48118) beginning Feb. 17 – Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A postcard will be coming to residents from the Washtenaw County Clerk with a map of early voting locations.

Also, Sikkenga said anyone can vote absentee now for any reason, and folks can request to receive absentee ballots perpetually.

“Dexter Township encourages our residents to vote, because the February election is more than a primary: our fire millage and police millages are up for renewal,” said Sikkenga. “Unless the renewals are approved, we will no longer have public safety funding to support police and fire services.”

Changes in the election process came about after the statewide vote in November 2022 when voters approved Prop 2. Sikkenga said these changes are taking effect now for the first time.

More information is available from township, city, and county clerks, and from the Michigan Secretary of State. Dexter Township residents who have any questions or concerns can contact the Township Clerk’s office at Dexter Township Townhall at 734-426-3767.

Also check out the county webpage at https://www.washtenaw.org/3970/Early-Voting