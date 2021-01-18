Dexter Forum Notes 01-16-21

From John Hansen

We started off by noting that the City of Dexter was conducting a special meeting for goal setting that would overlap with our meeting. Several folks excused themselves in advance so they could attend the city meeting. People come up with a lot of ideas when brainstorming goals that have to be sorted out with regard to the over and underlapping responsibilities of the city, townships, county, state, and the private sector.

Doug Marrin from the Sun Times News wants you to contact him about your experience with the vaccination process for a story he is writing. We learned from Michael Champ that all of the residents of the Cedars have had their first shot (if they wanted one).

Doug is also our prime trail walker, and he noted that the issue with the University and the trails on Peach Mountain is still under discussion.

Jack Campbell told us that plans are rolling along for his new condo development on Grand Street, which will be called Millennium Place. There will be 23 units. Jack is better known for his single-family homes in the area, but apparently, the market now calls for condos.

We congratulated Sue Shink on her election as chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. It has apparently been a while since one of the 'rural' commissioners has been the chair.

The school board just held its organizational meeting with several fresh faces now on board. All levels of instruction (elementary, middle, and high) are now on track to resume in-person instruction on at least a part-time basis.

We wrapped up our sixth year of promoting civil discourse at the local level by noting that both the national and state capitols are now being surrounded by fences and barbed wire to aid in the peaceful transfer of power. I think that's called cognitive dissonance - peace through barbed wire.

Since January is one of those five Saturday months, we will get a little break before we next meet on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 8:30 AM on Zoom.