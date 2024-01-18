Dexter Alumni Shine at National Dance Championships with University of Michigan Team

Three former Dexter High School Dance Team members, Jordan Dicks (2019), Charlotte Hawley (2021), and Olivia Steinert (2022), now part of the University of Michigan Dance Team, recently showcased their skills at the Universal Dance Association (UDA) College Dance Team National Championship in Orlando, Florida. This event, held at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex from January 12-14, witnessed the University of Michigan team securing impressive positions in two categories: fifth in Jazz and eighth in Hip-Hop.

The competition began with the Jazz preliminaries on January 12, where the University of Michigan team scored 92.9048, ranking second just behind the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Advancing to the finals, their performance scored 94.0635 on January 13, and they concluded with a final score of 94.6349 on January 14, earning them fifth place. Ohio State won first place, with Minnesota finishing second.

In the Hip-Hop category, the team initially placed eighth in the preliminaries, scoring 86.714. They maintained this position in the final standings after scoring 87.254 the following day. Notably, the University of Michigan was the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the Hip-Hop competition in a field led by Louisiana State University.

The results of this year's competition mirrored the team's performance from the previous season, achieving the same placements in both the jazz and hip-hop categories. Congratulations to Jordan, Charlotte, and Olivia for carrying on with your talents to the next level.