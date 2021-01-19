Dexter Community Schools update from the superintendent

The following was provided by Dexter Community Schools:

January 13, 2021

Dear Dexter Community,

In early August, we were required by the State to submit a plan for learning this school year. We were all well-aware the plan would need revision as we learned more about the virus and it’s spread.

DCS started our programs remote and moved our younger students into a hybrid model with half of our students attending in-person and half remotely. We planned to phase in the middle and high schools this fall when we were asked by the health department to take a momentary pause. At the start of 2021, we moved our youngest students back into the buildings and plan to phase in our middle and high school students at the semester break in later January. We’re so excited to have our students in the buildings and believe we can run our schools in this hybrid model while providing for the safety of our students, staff, and families. As we continue to move through this winter and spring, we’re hopeful we can add in-person days for our students, starting with the youngest students first.

Last Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines and requirements for schools to safely teach students in the buildings. The guidelines require us to provide spacing for students and to maintain 6’ spacing during lunches. These guidelines are limited to approximately 8 pages and replace the nearly 100 pages of guidance we were provided this summer. As scientists continue to learn more about the virus and the spread, we are able to make more informed decisions that have high-impacts. We teach our kids to be resilient and we are modeling this as a school district.

We would also like to remind the community that we are urgently hiring for many positions: substitutes, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, early childhood teachers and assistants, custodians, and food and nutrition employees. With all these opportunities, we have a variety of work schedules and are willing to work with you to find a good fit. Visit https://www.dexterschools.org/departments/human-resources/jobs for complete listings, or email hr@dexterschools.org or call 734-424-4104. We hope to hear from you!

Thank you for your continued support of our schools and our community. Dexter Community Schools is so fortunate to have such incredible kids, educators, and families. Your support of our schools is what makes Dexter a special place to raise children.

Take care and Go Dreads!

Sincerely,

Christopher Timmis, Ed.D.

Superintendent