Dexter Wrestlers Take Two at Huron

The Dexter wrestling team continues to battle for the top spot in the SEC Red after a pair of wins at Ann Arbor Huron Thursday night.

The Dreadnaughts wept through Huron 77-0 and clipped Jackson in a hard-fought match 51-36.

Coming up with big wins in the match against Jackson that helped the Dreadnaughts clinch the match were Sam Burgos with a third period pin at 285, a first period pin by Vance Biskner at 106 and a 7-2 win by Jasper Dye at 157.

Biskner, Dye, Burgos, Will Kletzka, Casey Clark, Matthew Joyce, and Sean White were all double winners for the Dreads.

Also picking up wins for Dexter were Sullivan Hines, David Oliverio, Gatlin Wheeler, and Adam Gilbert.

The Dreadnaughts host the Al Ritt Invitational Saturday.