Dexter students are participating in the Michigan Art Education Association Region 3 Art Show

The creativity of students from Dexter Community Schools will be on display at the annual Michigan Art Education Association Region 3 Art Show.

The show runs from Friday, Jan. 19 to Friday, Feb. 23, at Washtenaw Community College in the Gallery located in the Morris Lawrence Building at 4800 E. Huron River Dr. in Ann Arbor.

Abstract Line Project - Sophomore Rachael Jones. photo courtesy of Dexter High School

This year’s show is expected to have artwork from all DCS Art Teachers who are submitting work for the first time possibly ever. Krickett Chamberlain, a Dexter High School art teacher, said the month-long regionally event will showcase some of the talented DCS students and their work.

Observational Oil Pastel Flower - Senior Ryan Kerr. photo courtesy of Dexter High School

Chamberlain said this show is open to Michigan Art Educators who are a member of the Michigan Art Education Association. She said each member is allowed to select five pieces per level taught to enter into a Region Show. DCS falls into Region 3 which comprises Washtenaw, Monroe and Jackson counties.

During its time displayed the work will be juried by a panel of Art Education experts, Chamberlain said. The selected works will then move onto a State level adjudication at the beginning of March and then will be displayed with all other State chosen works in March/April.

Fauvism Self Portrait - Junior Jade Batiyeva-Lepler. photo courtesy of Dexter High School