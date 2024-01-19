Dexter High School Students Excel at the University of Michigan Model UN Conference

Fourteen Dexter High School students recently braved Michigan’s severe winter weather to participate in the University of Michigan's Model United Nations Conference (MUNUM), held from January 11th to 14th in Ann Arbor.

Notable achievements were made by the Dexter High School team, with several students receiving accolades for their performances. Owen Bruderly was recognized as the Best Delegate and also won the 1st Place Senior Essay award. Charlotte Bruderly was awarded the title of Outstanding Delegate. Further commendations went to PJ Carty, who received the Honorable Delegate award, and Crystal Duan, who was acknowledged with a Verbal Commendation.

The MUNUM is an annual four-day conference for high school students in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It is one of the premier high school Model UN conferences in the Midwest, and it is known for its challenging committees, engaging simulations, and a strong sense of community. The event serves as a platform for young minds to develop diplomatic skills and engage in complex topics of international relations, contributing to their educational and personal growth.

Photo courtesy of Angla Chea