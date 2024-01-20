A new restaurant featuring the flavors of the Himalayas is coming to Scio Township

There’s a new restaurant coming to Scio Township that’s dedicated to bringing the flavors of the Himalayas to the community.

Set to be at 5060 Jackson Road, in the former Fresh Forage location, the restaurant will be called Base Camp Restaurant, Himalayan Cuisine. With a new sign going up announcing the restaurant will be coming soon, the Sun Times News (STN) reached out to the restaurant ownership to ask about this new food option.

STN connected with Chef/ Owner Tasi Sherpa, who said Base Camp Restaurant is planning to bring “the authentic flavors of the Himalayas, representing Nepal, India, Tibet, and Bhutan.”

“We are thrilled to introduce a unique culinary experience to the Ann Arbor, Dexter, Chelsea, and Saline communities,” Sherpa said.

In answering the question what the community should know, Sherpa said Base Camp Restaurant is more than just a dining experience; it's a culinary venture dedicated to bringing the essence of the Himalayas to the community. The restaurant's name, "Base Camp," is rooted in the owner's personal connection to the region through participation in numerous Everest Expeditions.

Led by a Sherpa family, including a seven-time Mt. Everest summiter and skilled chef, Sherpa said Base Camp Restaurant aims to share the rich culinary traditions of Nepal, India, Tibet, and Bhutan.

“With over a decade of culinary expertise, our goal is to provide an authentic dining experience, blending flavors and warm hospitality to transport guests to the serene foothills of the majestic Himalayas,” said Sherpa.

Beyond serving delicious food, they said they “are committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive space for individuals and families to gather, offering opportunities to learn about Himalayan culture and adventures.”

As far as a projected opening date, Sherpa said “While we are currently finalizing the details, we anticipate opening our doors to the public in the first week of February.”

For the latest updates, please follow us on Instagram: Base Camp Restaurant Instagram