Blumberg’s Huge Night Lifts Dexter Past Monroe

Dexter junior Alena Blumberg had a career night to help the Dexter girls’ basketball team fly by Monroe 55-33 Friday night.

Blumberg finished with a game-high 32 points to and break the Dexter school record for points in a game and almost single handedly take down Monroe to improve the Dreadnaughts to 3-0 in the SEC Red and remain tied with Bedford for the top spot in the conference.

Dexter took an early 18—9 lead after one thanks to eight first quarter points by Blumberg.

Dexter would try to keep things close with both scoring 15 in the second and the Dreads holding a 33-23 lead at the half.

The Dreadnaughts defense locked down in the third, holding Monroe to just two points and the lead grew to 46-25 after three and the Dreads would cruise from there.

Blumberg scored ten in the period for Dexter.

Harper Backus added six points for Dexter, while Heidi Fuchs had four.

Addison Streetman and Alyssa Gullekson scored three each, Kendall Cabana, Addison Chase, and Lizzy Lewis two each, and Addison Wylie one point.

The Dreads improved to 8-2 overall on the season and will host Red co-leader Bedford Friday night.