Dexter Pulls Away for Win Over Monroe

The Dexter basketball team used a big third quarter to pull away for a 72-59 win over Monroe in SEC Red action Friday night.

Jack DeMerell’s career night sparked the Dreadnaughts to the win to lift them to 1-3 in the SEC Red and 5-6 overall.

Sammy Koch hit a pair of triples in the first as Dexter jumped to a 17-13 lead after one.

DeMerell took over for Dexter in the second with ten points, but the Trojans kept things close with the Dreads leading 32-28 at halftime.

Dexter would take control of the game in the third with a 23-13 run sparked by 11 points from DeMerell to take a 55-41 lead and would cruise in the fourth for the win.

DeMerell finished with a career high of 26 points to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Ben Murphy added 12 points and Koch finished with ten. Will Simpson chipped in with six points and Scott Smith five. Andrew Boydston and Owen Winder chipped in with four points, Jack Meeker three, and Garrett Sharp two.