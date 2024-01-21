Dexter Dance Team Rises to Win Big at UDA Southern Competition

Congratulations to the Dexter High School Dance for achieving Pom Regional Champions!

The dance team displayed another show of resilience and skill by competing in the Universal Dance Association (UDA) Southern Challenge. Competing against schools such as Eisenhower, Stevenson, Woodhaven, Lutheran North, Mercy, St. Ursula, Stoney Creek, South Lyon East, and Grand Blanc, the event showcased Dexter’s talent and grit.

Dexter overcame a significant setback when, just a week before the competition, co-captain Ruby Boynton was sidelined for the season with an injury. Despite this challenge, the team showed remarkable adaptability and teamwork by restructuring all three of their competition routines, necessitating numerous members to master new choreography swiftly. The team's practices intensified the preceding week, with Boynton leading some of these sessions.

Their efforts paid off as they excelled in three categories: Medium Varsity Pom, Medium Varsity Jazz, and Medium Varsity Game Day. They emerged as regional Pom champions, securing 1st place, and also achieved 2nd place in Game Day and 5th place in Jazz. Additionally, the team was recognized with a special award for Best Sportsmanship.

The Dexter Dance Team's season continues as they are set to perform at the Friday, January 26, varsity basketball game, National’s Send Off, and the UDA Nationals in Orlando on February 1 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Supporters are invited to attend the team’s performance at the National’s Send Off, held at Mill Creek Middle School gym on Sunday, January 28, at 11:00 AM. The event is open to the public with free admission.

Photo by Morgan Dubey