Informational meeting scheduled for Roundabout planned in Scio Township

The roundabout project for the Miller and Zeeb roads intersection is being planned for this year's construction season. In preparation of this, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) is having a virtual information meeting for those interested in learning more about the project that will see that area of road closed during the work.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15.

According to the WCRC, the intersection of Miller and Zeeb “will be closed to all traffic and a detour will be posted. The closure is expected to be in place for approximately 10 weeks, weather pending.”

As for some the reasoning behind putting in a roundabout there, the WCRC has said it routinely monitors county intersections and crash data and based on traffic and safety studies at Miller Road and Zeeb Road and it’s been determined the intersection is a candidate for this safety improvement.

“This intersection has a history of serious crashes and research shows that roundabouts reduce the number of severe injury or ‘T-bone’ crashes,” the WCRC said. “The installation of a roundabout at this location will improve safety and reduce the number of dangerous conflict points while maintaining traffic through the intersection.”

It was estimated by the WCRC last year that the total cost of the project could be $1.5 million.

The virtual public meeting will be held via Zoom. The WCRC said there will be a brief presentation followed by time for questions from the audience. A recording of the meeting will be posted to the WCRC project web page after the meeting.

If you have any questions concerning this project, please contact Michele Ford, project manager, at 734-327-6652, or via email at fordm@wcroads.org.

WCRC says it will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes or printed material being presented at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities upon a 5-business day notice. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact Tiffany Oliphant, communications manager, by phone (734) 327-6646 or by email oliphantt@wcroads.org.