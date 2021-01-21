Webster Township Fire Hall update

The construction of the Webster Township Fire Hall is about 70 percent complete, and should nearly be done come April.

An update on the construction of what will be the third Dexter Area Fire Department station was given at the Jan. 19 Webster Township Board meeting.

The update was given by Mark Hiser, of Phoenix Contractors, which is helping the township manage the nearly $3 million project that among many things will help improve emergency response times to parts of the township.

Hiser said the construction work has been moving at a pace of about 10 percent closer each month to being finished. If this pace holds, he said he expects to commission the station in April and get it set up with equipment as its transitions to full-time use.

Two recent details completed saw the overhead doors put in and the gas connected to the facility, which allowed the heaters to be turned on.

One design adjustment that’s being worked on is a change to make the decontamination shower more durable. Rather than a fiberglass design, it will be changed to having masonry block and epoxy paint. This change, which planners hope can be switched on a cost free basis, came from conversations between Phoenix and the fire chief, who said there may be many times firefighters enter the shower with gear and equipment, so durability is important.

In looking at the construction process, Hiser said there have been a few COVID-related situations with contractors that have slowed work at times, but overall the progress has been good.

To get an idea as to why the station is needed in Webster, one only has to look at the numbers.

Being it the new year, the numbers from 2020 are now available.

A report to the township board detailed the past year for the DAFD as far as emergency runs, which can range from medical calls, auto crashes to house fires. The DAFD includes the city of Dexter, Dexter Township and Webster Township.

Dexter City had 264 total runs at a percentage of 26 percent.

Dexter Township had 375 total runs at a percentage of 37 percent.

Webster Township had 368 total runs at a percentage of 36 percent.

There were 287 runs defined as shared.

Through the DAFD spending plan, its estimated Webster’s portion of the budget for 2021 will be $871,688.

Dexter city and township both have manned fire stations.