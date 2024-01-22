Dexter Hockey Battles to Tie with Pioneer

The Dexter hockey team bounced back from a loss to Saline last week to battle to a 3-3 tie with Ann Arbor Pioneer Saturday.

Aiden Early put the Dreadnaughts on top in the first period, but Pioneer answered to tie the game at 1-1 after one period.

Austin Hutchison rifled a shot in from the blue line for a powerplay goal for a 2-1 lead only to have Pioneer answer once again to tie it up at 2-2.

Jeremy Schroeder took a nice centering pass from Jack Dubuque and lifted it home with 51 seconds left in the second, but Pioneer found the net with six seconds left in the period to tie the game at 3-3 after two.

Neither team could find the net in the third period or overtime and the game ended in a tie.

Dexter is 4-11-1 overall on the season.

Photos by Dawn McCann