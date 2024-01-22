Dreads Swim and Dive Strong at Dexter Invite

The Dexter swim and dive team hosted the Dexter Invitational Saturday and had a strong showing.

The Dexter Invite is a non-scoring event that divides the teams into Junior/Senior and Freshman/Sophomore events and the Dreads were strong in both.

The Dreads took first in 11 events on the day.

The upper 200 medley relay team of Eric Smaby, Matthew Resende, Dylan O’Connor, and Owen Ragnes opened the meet with a win, while the lower team of Anthony Kopinski, Lucas Coy, Owen Dauw, and Jude Smith was second.

Dexter swept the 200 free with Jack Haidl winning the upper and Dane Lee winning the lower.

Owen Ragnes won the upper 50 free and Felix Davis won the lower diving.

Other upper winners were Matthew Resende in the 100 free, Haidl in the 500 free, the 200 medley relay of Steven Merz, Bryce Hutchinson, Liam MacNeil, and Haidl, and the 400 free relay of Ragnes, O’Connor, Smaby, and Resende.

Lower winners were Lee in the 500 free and Kopinski in the 100 back.

Second place finishes for upper were O’Connor in the 500 free and Resende 100 breast.

Lower second-place finishes went to Kopinski in the 200 IM, Smith 50 free, Dauw 100 fly, Smith 100 free, Ethan Vince 500 free, Coy 100 breast, and the 400 free team of Smith, Kopinski, Dauw, and Coy.

Third-place finishes went to Ryan O’Connor in the lower 200 IM, Dylan O’Connor upper 50 free, Coy lower 50 free, and Ragnes upper 100 free.