City of Dexter Police Report, December 2023

In December, Deputies responded to 197 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 209 the previous year, a 6% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Dec) are 2,802, down from 3,332 for the same period last year for a 16% decrease.

Officers conducted 83 traffic stops, down from 93 last year. Three citations were issued.

Notable events from the December police call log include:

One home invasion

Two larcenies

Three crashes

Two medical assists

21 citizen assists

Two welfare checks

Two mental health

Two fraud

One disorderly conduct

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On December 22nd, Deputies investigated a theft from an auto in the 7200 block of West Joy Road. The victim stated that after returning to their vehicle, they discovered their driver-side rear window had been smashed out, and a purse had been stolen. Deputies attempted to lift fingerprints from the door handles but could not locate any latent prints of evidentiary value. Deputies contacted the business owner and obtained video surveillance of the theft. Deputies reviewed the video and observed a dark-colored sport utility vehicle (SUV) parked beside the victim’s vehicle. Two unknown males occupied the vehicle. The driver is then observed exiting the vehicle and breaking out the victim’s window before reaching inside the vehicle and fleeing the scene. Deputies have sent the video to the forensic laboratory for enhancement. No suspects have been identified at this time.

The complete December 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.