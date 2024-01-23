Webster Twp Police Report, December 2023

In December, Deputies responded to 120 calls for police service in Webster Twp, down from 143 the previous year for a 16% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Dec) are 1,788, up from 1,562 for the same period last year, a 14% increase.

Officers conducted 32 traffic stops, down from 57 last year. Twelve citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

One larceny

13 crashes

Three citizen assists

Three welfare calls

Six mental health

One fraud

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On December 15th, Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Scully Road to assist the fire department with an active house fire. Deputies arrived and confirmed that all occupants of the residence had escaped and that there were no significant injuries. Deputies interviewed the residents and learned that they had been hanging Christmas lights earlier in the evening and believed the fire started in the basement due to an electrical issue. One resident was evaluated by Huron Valley Ambulance for smoke inhalation but was released on scene.

The entire December 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.